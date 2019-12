Real Estate Matters with Denny Grimes

If you act fast it’s not too late to pick up something real nice for that picky someone in your family or mom or dad.

You can even be the hero for your family by buying them a luxury home for christmas.

Here to tell us this year’s real estate stocking stuffers is Real Estate Expert Denny Grimes from Denny Grimes & Company at Keller Williams Realty.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know