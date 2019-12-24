Police searching for driver who hit 4-year-old child then fled the scene

Fort Myers Fire Rescue and Fort Myers police responded to a hit-and-run on Pine Street right off of Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers, that involved a 4-year-old child.

Fort Myers Police public information officer Mitch Haley confirmed the child only suffered minor injuries in the incident.

People in the neighborhood are still in disbelief.

Witnesses who spoke to WINK News say the car hit the child as they were crossing the street. The driver opened the door to check on the kid but drove away before saying anything.

One witness said the child was in tears and had a few scratches on his face, but appeared to be okay.

The car is believed to be a white sedan but no specific model has been confirmed.

Police are searching for evidence and tyring to get security videos from homes.

This is an ongoing investigation. Trust WINK News to have more on this as details are released.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Briana Harvath

