Naples woman dies from injuries following wreck

A Naples woman died as a result of a wreck at Everglades Boulevard and Randall Boulevard in Collier County last Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Diane Catalano, 50, died from her injuries the following day.

Catalano was heading northbound in a 2018 Toyota Corolla on Everglades Blvd. approaching Randall Blvd. She stopped for the red, flashing traffic signal at the intersection.

The driver of a 2005 GMC 2500HD was directly behind Catalano and failed to stop in time, striking the rear of her car.

Catalano’s car was propelled forward and both vehicles came to final rest on the northeast grassy shoulder at the intersection.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Catalano was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, where she died Friday from her injuries. The driver of the GMC was taken to NCH North for minor injuries.

Writer: Briana Harvath

