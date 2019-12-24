Charlotte County mother gets a special Christmas surprise

It’s Nancy Gibson’s favorite time of the year.

“Christmas is a magical time,” she said, for many reasons.

But her middle son, Aaron, lives in Virginia and won’t be home for the holidays…or so she thought.

She came home from work Monday to a very large box.

“We wanted to get you something that meant something,” her family said.

Inside was a special gift that she absolutely did not expect.

“I had to stay calm and quiet because I didn’t want to ruin the surprise,” said Gibson’s son, Aaron Diorides.

All five of her sons, home for Christmas for the first time in a decade.

“You’ve got to find something that money can’t buy,” said Dameon Scherf, “and in this instance, it’s quality time with family.”

Money surely can’t buy the smiles, laughs and the shock of a lifetime.

“What a surprise,” Gibson said. “I thought we were making cookies today! To have all of them, it is a blessing.”

Tears of joy, for this Christmas miracle.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Briana Harvath

