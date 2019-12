Bicycle-involved wreck in Cape Coral results in serious injuries, road clear

Cape Coral police responded to a wreck with serious injuries all northbound lanes at the 1400 block of Del Prado Boulevard South Tuesday.

The wreck involved a vehicle and a 19-year-old on a bicycle. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Our crew was on scene, and the crash has been cleared.

Writer: Briana Harvath

