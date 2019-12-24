Ring partners with National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Each year thousands of children are reported missing. To reduce that number, Amazon’s Ring is teaming up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to get the word out to help get them home to their parents.

If a child does go missing, their picture would then be posted directly to a page that shows the area where they are from and where they could be.

People we spoke to say thanks to apps like this, we are able to add another layer of protection to our children’s safety.

“I think it’s excellent. I think that any way that we can protect children through technology is one of the most gratifying things in the world,” said Fort Myers resident, Linda Fraistat.

The partnership comes after a 14-year-old boy was missing in New Mexico for a few hours.

The parents took to the page, posting if anyone knew his whereabouts, and somebody replied saying they knew where he was.

It’s instances like that, police say, that this technology is extremely beneficial.

“It’s going to give you more exposure and more coverage, which is exactly what we’re looking for any time that we have a missing child,” said Pat O’Grady of the Cape Coral Police Department.

Not only will the children’s ads pop up on the Neighbors App, but it will also divert you to contact authorities if you know more information.

Also, you don’t have to have the Ring doorbell system to use the Neighbors App.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

