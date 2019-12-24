Fatal crash in Desoto County. Photo via Desoto County Sheriff's Office
DESOTO COUNTY

One dead and one in critical condition following crash in DeSoto County

Published: December 24, 2019 9:55 AM EST
Updated: December 24, 2019 11:51 AM EST

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department are investigating a wreck that happened on County Road 761 in Arcadia.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling west when the driver swerved off the road and hit a culvert and overturned.

The passenger in the vehicle died from their injuries, the driver was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Neither victims name has been released.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
