Ways to save money while traveling for the holidays

Just because you have booked your flight, checked your bags and are ready to take off, that doesn’t mean you’re done spending on holiday travel.

Financial experts say it is important to stick to a travel budget once you’re off and on your way to your travel destination.

There are ways to stretch your dollar to make sure you don’t come home with empty pockets.

Financial adviser Stephen Contorno says using rewards points from credit cards is just one way to spend less while traveling.

“It’s certainly a great idea to use the rewards that accumulate on your credit cards because that’s what they’re there for and you’ve earned them. So call the credit card company and find out what you qualify for and that may ease the burden of travel expenses,” Contorno said.

Some other ways to reduce travel cost on things like renting a car is joining a membership program from stores like Costco, BJ’s and AAA. Rental businesses often offer discounts for membership cardholders to those stores.

To fill up your rental for less, register for fuel rewards programs. AAA says gas prices should drop even more over the holiday weeks.

You can also take public transportation or car-sharing services at cheaper rates than rentals.

If you are riding by rail, “Travel + Leisure” suggests checking Amtrak for last-minute deals.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

