Victoria Park spreads the Christmas cheer with the best holiday lights

A North Naples neighborhood goes all out with its holiday lights and attracts hundreds of people every single night. Many make it a yearly tradition.

The cheerful sound of Christmas in Victoria Park is something Michelle Standish, a homeowner, loves. She said it just seems to get “bigger, bigger and bigger” each year. For decades, the neighborhood has created a Christmas wonderland for the community. People drive by in trolleys, golf carts, bikes and cars.

“It must be thousands,” Standish said.

“There are some nights where it’s bumper to bumper,” said Andrew Tudor, a homeowner.

Everyone getting a look at the different themed streets, rows of candy canes, Christmas trees and snowflakes.

“It started off the streets just had lights,” said Don Montecalvo, a homeowner. “And then, every street has a theme and that has grown over the years.”

For many families, it is now a tradition to visit. The homeowners are more than happy to continue. They do it for the joy of the Christmas season.

The homeowners tell WINK News Christmas Eve is their biggest night of the season. They line the streets with candles and it is a pretty sight to see. If you come by, they warn not to forget your patience because it is busy all the time.

“It draws the community together,” Standish said, “because Christmas is a time where you’re to get together and enjoy and celebrate one another.”

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Michael Mora

