TSA expects 42M passengers to travel for the holiday season

If you’re leaving home to celebrate the holidays, your patience might be tested at airports this holiday travel season.

TSA estimates 42 million passengers to fly this holiday season.

That is nearly a four percent increase compared to last year.

During this busy time of year, more travelers could see delays in getting through airport security.

To help ease the process, avoid wrapping gifts and make sure to place your holiday alcohol in your checked bag, officials said.

The roads could also be a headache for anyone planning to drive this holiday season.

AAA estimates holiday travel to break records and be one of the busiest ever.

“Because the holiday falls on a Wednesday, we expect that congestion will be heavy, probably most so on the weekends,” a spokesperson said. “We also expect that congestion will be spread out a bit on the frontend or backend of the Christmas holiday.

115 million people are expected to be on the roads over the next week and a half. That’s 4.3 million more compared to last year.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

