Lehigh Acres double-fatal hit-and-run suspect enters not guilty plea

Courtney Adam Masterson, the Lehigh Acres man arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and her son, entered a not guilty plea this morning in court.

Masterson was not in court Monday morning, but his attorneys entered the plea on his behalf.

Masterson pleaded not guilty to charges, two counts each of Hit-and-Run: Fail to Stop and Remain at a Crash Involving a death; Fail to Stop and Remain at a Crash Involving Damage to Property.

Masterson is accused of driving a red pickup truck along SR-82 just west of Gregory Avenue and hitting both Katherine Cujas and Ronald Cujas as well as their parked trucks on the road’s shoulder and then leaving the scene of the crash.

Ronald had blown a tire on his black truck and Katherine met him along SR-82, parking her white truck on the side of the road to assist him when they were both hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The arrest came after a tip from Masterson’s co-worker, saying that Masterson came into work late the day of the crash, claiming he blew a tire.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

