Holiday Nights at Edison, Ford Winter Estates extended

If you haven’t had a chance to see the beautiful lights that have taken over the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, you’re in luck!

On Monday, it was announced that the Holiday Nights would be extended with additional nights on Jan. 2 and 3.

The site will be open from 9 a.m.. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 30, as scheduled, and will then open for daytime hours only (9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) on Dec. 31 and Jan 1.

Now, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 3 with Holiday Nights running from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This year’s theme is “River Reflection” and incorporates nautical elements. We got a behind-the-scenes look at the decor, which you can see here.

Visitors can take their time with a self-guided tour or take a guided Holiday Tradition Tour at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. each night, which will cost you $30 for adults, $25 for teens, $18 for children and $8 for Edison Ford members.

There is also a Children’s Tree Trail which boasts a collection of more than 60 trees decorated with ornaments handmade by Lee County students.

The museum and botanic research laboratory are also open during Holiday Nights.

Holiday Nights tickets for adults (without the guided tour) will run you $20 a person while teens (ages 13-19) are $10 and children (ages 6-12) are just $2. If you are a member of Edison Ford, you can get in for free.

For more information about Holiday Nights and to purchase tickets, click here.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know