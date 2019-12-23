Find an item on sale after you bought it? Here’s what to do to save

Did you know you could save big bucks with price adjustments and price protection?

Stores, apps and perseverance can help during the holiday shopping season.

Our expert from the Krazy Coupon Lady, Joanie Demer, says you may be able to get a price adjustment on everything from flights to rental cars, to your entire Christmas list.

In terms of flying, Southwest Airlines has one of the best policies around. If you see a price drop within 24 hours of buying your ticket, you can cancel and rebook for free

The US Department of Transportation does require all domestic flights to give a refund if a cancellation is made within 24-hours of booking but rules differ, so always check their policies.

As for everything else on your list, our Demer suggests Paribus and Earny; two apps that search your emails for items you bought and then searches for a lower price.

They find it, they’ll get you a rebate!

While you’ll have to give up some of your information for these apps to work, our expert says it may be worth it.

“I think for everything that you’re purchasing especially that around the holidays when you know my doorstep is littered with boxes every day and I’m doing a lot of shopping. I just don’t have time to follow up on all those prices, so that’s the biggest value of these third-party services,” Demer explained.

Many credit cards also offer price protection as a free benefit. You can submit a claim to the credit card company, show where you can purchase the item for less, and they’ll refund the difference.

If all else fails and a store you bought from won’t do a price adjustment, you can always just return the item, then re-buy it at a lower price.

Reporter: Allison Gormly



