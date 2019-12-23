Cape Coral husband and wife arrested for child neglect enter not guilty plea

Two Cape Coral parents who are accused of starving their 18-month-old son to death were scheduled to be in court Monday morning.

A not guilty plea was entered by both parents attorney’s.

Investigators say Ryan and Sheila O’Leary also severely neglected their three other children, causing one to have to get surgery because her teeth were so rotten.

The baby died due to extreme malnutrition.

Both parents are being held with no bond on charges of First-Degree murder, Aggravated Child Abuse, Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child, two counts of Child Neglect, and one count of Child Abuse.

Next court date is scheduled for January 7 at 1:30 p.m.

