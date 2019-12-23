Cape Coral homeowner subjected pup to a tattered storm ridden shelter

A pup is safe and warm after neighbors in Cape Coral jumped into action and got it the help it needed.

Cape Coral neighbors said the dog was kept in an outdoor kennel with tattered covering. Lee County said the owner was warned four times already. The Gulf Coast Humane Society recommends all pets be kept indoor.

“A dog or cat is meant to be a family pet and a family pet is meant to be inside with the family, which is the main reason why we recommend it,” said Jennifer Galloway, executive director of the Gulf Coast Humane Society. “But also we live in Florida, so we have inclement weather.

“We’ve got the heat and we’ve got the storms and the rains and all those different conditions,” she added, “that aren’t conducive to a pet living outside.”

On Sunday, authorities cited the owner with cruelty to animals for adequate shelter. The owner surrendered the dog. Lee County Domestic Animal Services will evaluate the pup for adoption or placement with an animal rescue group.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Michael Mora

