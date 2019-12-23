‘Canorah’ lighting in Cape Coral celebrates the second night of Hanukkah

Eight candles represent each night of Hanukkah. But to one local Jewish center, Hanukkah is more than a holiday.

“It’s not only Jews that come,” said Rabbi Yossi, of the Chabad of Cape Coral. “We have people from all faiths come to celebrate with us. Just to show their support for the Jewish community.”

It is also a chance to give back. The Chabad of Cape Coral encouraged its community to come out, celebrate and make a difference. For the first time, it is creating a menorah out of donated canned foods. They call it a “canorah.”

“This year, we are going to make them in or out of cans,” Rabbi Yossi said. In those cans are canned foods that people donated. After that, at the menorah lighting, we are going to give all those cans to people in need.”

Each canned donation will be given to local food banks. By creating a menorah out of canned food, Rabbi Yossi hopes to bring joy to those in need this holiday season. The population is growing and now it is as vital as ever.

“People would love to celebrate Hanukkah,” Rabbi Yossi said. “They would have the food to celebrate.”

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know