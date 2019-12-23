3-year-old Fort Myers boy died in Polk County hit-and-run crash

A 3-year-old boy from Fort Myers died in a crash on Sunday in Polk County, and law enforcement is currently searching for the other driver responsible for the wreck.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Josiah King, 3, was killed in a collision involving two vehicles on I-4.

FHP says the driver of a sedan, that fled the scene of the crash, was traveling east on I-4 near SR-559 in the inside lane. The second vehicle involved; a Nissan Versa carrying six passengers, five of whom are from Fort Myers, was also traveling east. The sedan changed lanes and hit with the rear of the Nissan.

The collision caused the driver of the Nissan to lose control and swerve into a guardrail.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene and continued east on I-4.

Three-year-old Josiah, who was unrestrained and seated in the lap of one of the passengers, suffered fatal injuries.

The other passengers in the Nissan only suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

