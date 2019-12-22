Tornado Watch in effect for Collier, Hendry counties

NOAA and The WINK News Weather Authority confirm a Tornado Watch is active in Collier County, Hendry County and other areas outside of Southwest Florida Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to NOAA, the Tornado Watch will be in effect until 5 a.m. Monday in Collier and Hendry.

Other counties affected by the Tornado Watch include mainland Monroe, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The WINK News Weather Authority said conditions are favorable for development.

TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR COLLIER & HENDRY COUNTY UNTIL 5 AM. CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR TORNADO DEVELOPMENT. #SWFL pic.twitter.com/HgfX58Eew1 — Scott Zedeker☀️WINK (@ScottZWINK) December 23, 2019

Writer: WINK News

