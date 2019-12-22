Radar map shows areas in red affected by a Tornado Watch until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Credit: via WINK News.
Tornado Watch in effect for Collier, Hendry counties

Published: December 22, 2019 8:52 PM EST
Updated: December 22, 2019 11:06 PM EST

NOAA and The WINK News Weather Authority confirm a Tornado Watch is active in Collier County, Hendry County and other areas outside of Southwest Florida Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to NOAA, the Tornado Watch will be in effect until 5 a.m. Monday in Collier and Hendry.

Other counties affected by the Tornado Watch include mainland Monroe, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The WINK News Weather Authority said conditions are favorable for development.

