Teen ice cream server sings, plays guitar to help mom calm child

It’s the time of year to make each other smile and show kindness to one another. That’s what a local ice cream server did when he played his guitar and sang for a child, whose mother needed some help at the ice cream parlor.

A teen employee Nat Marrero at Hershey’s Ice Cream of Cape Coral was recorded sharing a touching moment with a 3-year-old customer recently when the teen saw the child could use something fun to focus on.

”Music is my passion, and I love to share my talent with the world,” Marrero said.

Marrero never expected his talent to prove meaningful to a mother and her child, but the teen thought to get his guitar and start playing when he noticed customer and mother Tara Campbell having a hard time trying to calm her son, Landon.

“People aren’t really patient,” Campbell said. “But there was no judgment here. It was literally someone saying, ‘Here, let me help you.”

Campbell says her son struggles with ADHD and other conditions that require extra patience sometimes. She said it was very special to see the Merrero step in to help when she needed it most.

“We started to get a little frustrated,” Campbell said. “We already gave you ice cream, what is it that you want? And because he’s non verbal, he had a harder time telling us. Then, Nathanial, he came in, and was like, ‘Hey, buddy want me to play a song for you'”

Merrero started playing an easy-going tune, and Campbell said it was the cherry on top to make their trip to the ice cream parlor enjoyable.

“It captivated him,” Campbell said. “Immediately, he calmed down; he sat right next to him.”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

