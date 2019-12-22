Polk County firefighters save family’s Christmas gifts from house fire

Saturday, Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a two-story house fire in the Preserve at the Sundance area of Mulberry in Polk County. No one was injured, including no damages to the family’s wrapped Christmas presents.

According to the PCFR Facebook post, firefighters arrived on scene to find a 13-year-old girl safely evacuated from the home, telling first responders she was unharmed and had been the only other occupant at the home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews worked to put out the fire and kept it contained to the second story of the home. Once the fire was under control, crews in the home went on a Christmas rescue mission, locating the family’s Christmas gifts inside and recovered them all undamaged from the flames.

There were no injuries due to the fire. Investigators say it was unsuspicious, and it likely started when the girl was on the first floor of the home.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist them family during their time of need following the fire.

The cause and location of where the fire started are still under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

