Fort Myers man died in I-75 crash after Corvette slammed into a tree

A Fort Myers man died in a crash on Saturday evening after his vehicle propelled into a tree along Interstate 75.

Kevin Diaz, 26 years old, was driving a Chevrolet Corvette just past the Bonita Beach Road exit at mile marker 117 on I-75 around 9:05 p.m. A 22-year-old Bonita Springs woman was ahead of the driver moving northbound in a Kia Optima.

Diaz made an attempt to change lanes and lost control of the Corvette. According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, the Corvette rotated and sideswiped the Optima. Then, the Corvette continued off the roadway and struck a tree.

Diaz died in the crash while the Optima driver was left without injuries. Right now, the incident is under investigation.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know