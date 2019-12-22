Busy holiday travel season kicks off at SWFL International Airport

Thousands of you are traveling on Sunday to make it home for the holidays. We are keeping track of the travel conditions for you.

A spokesperson for Southwest Florida International Airport told WINK News that from Dec. 22 until Jan. 4 they expect nearly 600,000 people to travel through RSW. They expect Christmas Day and New Years Day to be slow. But they said the weekend will be busy to fly, especially on Saturdays.

The best way to deal with unexpected lines or delays is to get to the airport two to three hours early this holiday season. WINK stopped by RSW Saturday morning and we saw a lot of traffic. Travelers said they were surprised to see the airport this busy.

“This is my 25th Christmas coming down here from the north,” Joe French said. “So I’ve done this a few times and I’ve never seen the line coming into security like it was today.”

Reporter: Breana Ross



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know