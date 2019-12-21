‘Super Saturday’ expected to rake in billions more than Black Friday

Even bigger than Black Friday, “Super Saturday” is supposed to be the biggest shopping day of the year this weekend. According to some predictions, it’s supposed to be $3 billion bigger.

”I think it’s pretty similar. These are the last-minute shoppers,” Julie Arensman said. “And I think the Black Friday people might have more wisdom than we realized.”

“Super Saturday” is also known as “Panic Saturday.” We spoke to many shoppers in Southwest Florida who were in a rush to buy all the gifts on their Christmas list.

“With the economy, people have been waiting til the last minute too,” Josh Natal said.

Some people say they prefer to go out looking for deals on “Super Saturday” rather than join the frenzy of Black Friday.

”I did more online stuff. I got my instant pot on amazon,” Arensman said. “It’s typically too nuts around here Black Friday.”

Anyone who still needs to do some last-minute shopping should check nearby store hours. Some are staying open later than normally scheduled through Monday.

”As long as everyone remembers the reason for the season,” Arensman said.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

