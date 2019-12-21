Recent customers of North Port Beef ‘O’ Brady’s urged to get hepatitis A vaccine

Those who ate at a popular restaurant chain in Sarasota County are being told to get their hepatitis A vaccine after an employee tested positive for the disease.

A food service worker at a Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in North Port at 1037 N Sumter Blvd tested positive for Hepatitis A recently.

Health officials say anyone who ate there between Dec. 7 and Dec. 20 should get the vaccine.

Free vaccines will be administered at the North Port Health Center Sunday and Monday.

Who should be vaccinated against hepatitis A?

Per the CDC, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends that the following persons be vaccinated against hepatitis A:

All children at age 1 year

People with unstable housing or experiencing homelessness

Persons who are at increased risk for infection,

Persons who are at increased risk for complications from hepatitis A, and

Any person wishing to obtain immunity (protection)

For more infromation about hepatitis A, visit the web page on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

MORE: CDC – Hepatitis A Questions and Answers for Health Professionals

