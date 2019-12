Last-minute shopping? Some stores are offering extended hours!

If you still have some last-minute holiday shopping to do, you may be worried about some of your favorite stores not having operating hours convenient for you.

However, some stores are offering extended hours to help you complete your gift list! We’ve compiled a list of as many stores as we could think of and their special holiday hours. These do include store closings as well as early closings and extended hours.

Kohl’s will be open 24 hours nationwide through 6 p.m. on Christmas eve. They’ll also be offering a two-hour window for free, in-store pick up on online orders through Christmas Eve, with most orders ready within one hour!

Mall Hours

Edison Mall

12/24— 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/31— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Bell Tower Shops

12/24— 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/31— 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

01/01— 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Miromar Outlets

12/24— 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/31— 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

01/01— 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Coconut Point Mall

12/24— 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/31— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

01/01— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mercato Shops

12/24— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/31— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

01/01— 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Waterside Shops

12/24— 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

12/31— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

01/01— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Coastland Center

12/24— 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/31— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

01/01— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Store Hours

Apple (Coconut Point)

12/24— 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/27— 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Apple (Waterside Shops)

12/24— 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

12/27— 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

12/24— 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/31— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

01/01— 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops

12/24— 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/27— 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/28— 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Bealls

12/24— 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

12/24— 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (S. Cleveland Ave., Cape Coral and Estero locations open until 9:30 p.m.)

12/27— 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. (S. Cleveland Ave., Cape Coral and Estero locations open until 9:30 p.m.)



Belk (Cape Coral)

12/24— 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/27— Midnight – 9 p.m.

Belk (Fort Myers)

12/24— 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/27— Midnight – 9 p.m.

Best Buy

12/24— 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/27— 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Big Lots

12/24— 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/27— 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Burlington

12/24— 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/27— 8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

12/24— 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

12/27— 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

12/31— 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

01/01— 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Macy’s

12/24— 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/27— 8 a.m. – Midnight

Michaels

12/24— 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/27— 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Nordstrom Rack

12/24— 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/29— 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

12/31— 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

01/01— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nordstrom

12/24— 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

12/31— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

01/01— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Old Navy (Port Charlotte & Naples)

12/24— 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/31— 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Old Time Pottery

12/24— 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

Ross

12/21— 8 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

12/22— 8 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

12/23— 8 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

12/24— 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Target

12/24— 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

12/27— 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Ulta

12/24— 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Walmart

12/24— Closes at 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— Opens at 6 a.m.

World Market

12/24— 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12/25— CLOSED

12/26— 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

12/27— 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Writer: Briana Harvath

