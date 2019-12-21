Hoops on Mission hosts annual holiday drive and basketball camp

Friday, Christmas came early for hundreds of children inside the S.T.A.R.S. Complex in Fort Myers for the sixth annual Hoops on Mission holiday drive and basketball camp.

For founder Dwayne Jackson, the event is about guiding Southwest Florida’s youth and bringing the community together.

“There’s a lot of brokenness in our community, and we can come together and change kid’s lives,” Jackson said.

The Hoops on Mission holiday drive collected more than 400 basketballs and 400 bibles that were given away during the event.

Families attending the free basketball camp were also welcomed to free food sponsored by Zaxby’s and free haircuts from Paul Mitchell. Jackson said the number of volunteers and attendees highlights the ability his hometown has to come together and make a difference for its youth.

“I grew up here, and I didn’t have a lot of things like this happening,” Jackson said. “So it’s big for me to have something kids can look forward to.”

Jonathen Delices attends Fort Myers High School. He is one of those who looks forward to Hoops on Mission events.

“I like it because it brings everybody together in a better way, and it’s bigger than basketball,” Delices said. “The teen added that he views the Hoops on Mission group like another family.

South Fort Myers athlete La’ern Bonelli said he sees Jackson’s efforts helping youth like him develop themselves both on and off the court.

“It brings everybody together and keeps them off the streets,” Bonelli said. “When I was mad, I would go to basketball instead of retaliating somewhere else.”

Jackson said the ultimate goal is to provide a guiding light.

“That’s the mission — to see them give back and be a role model to the kids younger than them,” Jackson said. “That’s what I hope — Hoops on Mission continues to shine a light and build up real changes in our community.”

Reporter: Melinda Lee



