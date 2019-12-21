FMPD officer attacked while serving federal warrant, shoots fugitive

An officer with the Fort Myers Police Department assigned to the Federal Marshals Fugitive Task Force shot a male after being attacked Friday night.

The officer was in the process of serving a federal arrest warrant around 8:45 p.m. along the 2700 block of Central Avenue when a male exited a residence armed with a knife and charged the officer. In response, the officer discharged his firearm.

The male was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment of his wounds.

The large police presence due to the investigation closed off several blocks of Central Avenue Friday night.

Due to there being an officer-involved shooting, per FMPD policy, the shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know