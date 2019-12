FGCU men’s basketball snaps six-game losing streak with big win

FGCU men’s basketball snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over St. Thomas Saturday at home in Alico Arena.

The Eagles showed up big against the bobcats, defeating them 84-62.

Watch the video above for the post-game recap by WINK Sport Anchor-Reporter Melinda Lee.

Reporter: Melinda Lee



