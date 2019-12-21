Everblades split series against Greenville, McCarron reaches 200 career points

The Florida Everblades split their two-game series with a win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at home in Hertz Arena Saturday.

The Blades came out quick on “Star Wars” night with two goals in the the first minute of play.

Captain John McCarron reached a milestone in his career, scoring his two-hundredth point as a Blade.

“It’s cool. That’s definitely something that I can cherish for the rest of my life afterwards,” McCarron said. “But I’ll take 99 goals and a Kelly Cup every day of the week.”

The Blades continued strong to grab a commanding win 5-2.

Reporter: Melinda Lee



