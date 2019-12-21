Back The Blue: New focus on police mental health

Baltimore Police Department is hoping to break a stigma by offering mental health resources to its officers.

According to a nonprofit group, more than 200 current or former police officers took their own lives nationwide in 2019.

If you or someone you know needs help or more information, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, and visit the website for more information.

Author: Whitney Wild/ CNN

