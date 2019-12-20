WINK News Roundtable: FGCU students talk the generational gap

During our most recent WINK News Roundtable discussion, we took our community topic to FGCU. This edition focused on the generation gap being a hot-button issue among the slew of others in our society. Somehow even that has become something for people to argue about.

So we went to FGCU’s campus and spoke to college students about their futures and how they view older generations.

We hear common tropes all the time from the generation spectrum:

Older generation: Kids are lazy, have no goals, are living off their parents and don’t watch much TV news

Kids are lazy, have no goals, are living off their parents and don’t watch much TV news Younger generation: Older folks can’t send a text, can’t stand for anything to change and live for their careers

But, at FGCU, some of the students we spoke to said they don’t see a huge difference between them and their parents. Those students were first generation students and said that makes a difference.

Still, most of the group of students we spoke to acknowledge some distinct generational differences. For example, students recognized the difference in paths to success or growth in life. Older generations focusing on earning degrees through a Ph.D. Whereas, younger generation might receive their bachelor’s then go out into the workforce to decide if the career path they are on suits them.

Students told us their parents value salary over interests, and students flipped that idea, wanting enjoyment from a profession versus only seeking a high-paying salary. This thinking backed up research on Millennials and Generation Z, those who are 23 years old and younger.

Other talking points included the students feeling an emphasis on travel at a younger age is valued more than older generations have in the past, wanting to travel and to experience something outside the norm before settling down.

It turns out attending college is a big part of the discussion we had, and we’ll get to that more in depth next time.

In the meantime, we want you to be part of the conversation. Head to WINK News Anchor Chris Cifatte’s Facebook page to weigh in on this edition of the WINK News Roundtable.

Reporter: Chris Cifatte

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know