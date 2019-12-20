12-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to Harns Marsh Middle School

A 12-year-old male student was removed from class at Lee County school after they were found with a loaded gun, according to Rob Spicker with the School District of Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 12-year-old student at Harns Marsh Middle School in Buckingham Friday after they were found in possession of a concealed, loaded firearm.

School officials received a tip from students about the firearm around 1:45 p.m. The student was found immediately removed from the classroom, and a firearm was recovered from the student’s backpack.

A message sent to parents at the end of the school day stated that the school is working with their school resource officer and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, as they complete a full investigation.

Detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division assumed the investigation and arrested the accused student after interviewing numerous students and gathering facts.

“I’m very proud of how my team worked quickly with school officials to control this potentially dangerous situation,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno in a social media post. “See it, say it, make the call. That’s what happened here, and it worked.”

No further information has been released in regards to the student’s reasoning for bringing the firearm or any repercussions against the student.

The whole situation is something that makes students and parents uneasy.

”With all the shootings in different schools, I mean, you never know what could have happened,” parent Tommy Fers said. “You really never know.”

LCSO and the District continue to investigate.

“School administrators took immediate action when students notified them about a weapon on campus and quickly confiscated the firearm,” Spicker said in an email to WINK News. “The student involved will be disciplined to the fullest extent possible. We are grateful for our partnership with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and their quick response to ensure the safety of our students.”

Below is the full message initially sent to parents:

Good Afternoon: This is Vivian Gutierrez from Harns Marsh Middle School. I am contacting you today to inform you of an incident on our campus today. At approximately 1:45 P.M. a tip was given to me that a student was in possession of a firearm. The student was immediately removed from the classroom and a firearm was recovered. We are working closely with the SRO and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department as they complete a full investigation. As further information becomes available we will notify you. Thank you.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Briana Harvath

