South Cape Coral bar asked to lower noise volume after recent ordinance passed

A local bar had to deal with police after a noise complaint was reported. This comes less than two weeks after the city passed an updated noise ordinance, creating further constraints for noise coming from businesses late at night.

Thursday, Cape Coral Police Department showed up to Rusty’s Raw Bar & Grill to tell the business to lower the noise from the establishment after receiving a noise complaint.

“I think it’s a shame, really,” neighbor Nina Kelley said. “Because, I mean, there’s so many people that love to come out and go to the clubs and dance and listen to the music.”

Rusty’s representatives did not want to comment on the complaint, but others living nearby aren’t surprised to hear the police have already been called.

“Absolutely. It’s a thump, thump,” neighbor Patricia Dershem said. “I can be in my bedroom, which is back there. Rusty’s is across the street, this way.”

Dershem hears the noise coming from across the street. She says she loves the restaurant and wouldn’t call and complain on them but hopes to see some sort of balance.

“It affects me and my sleep, and that’s not fair to me,” Dershem said.

Police spoke to the bar manager and asked that the band turn their music down.

CCPD didn’t hand out a fine, but disobeying the ordinance can lead to fines of up to $500 for repeat offenses.

Neighbors near the the bar say they expect to hear more complaints in the future because more people are returning to Florida from up north.

“I feel bad for all the people and all the businesses,” Kelley said. “And I hope they work on it.”

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

