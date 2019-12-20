Salvation Army provides Christmas gifts to families in need

On Friday, the Salvation Army is moving to make sure every kid has a gift under the tree for Christmas.

Distributions are underway as the Salvation Army’s gift giving process begins. Those who are receiving gifts come in and hand in their application to volunteers.

As soon as they receive the donations, they head to the counter to check out their gifts.

The Salvation Army is helping over 4,000 children this holiday season thanks to donations from their Angel Tree Drive.

Thousands of people donated Christmas gifts to be delivered to families in need, and the Salvation Army delivers those gifts unwrapped to families so they can personalize them.

“Our hope is is that the children would never know the Salvation Army was involved…that mom and dad. and Santa Clause put together this beautiful Christmas just for them,” Salvation Army Major, Carlyle Gargas said.

Along with the gifts, families also get a box of food filled with chicken and canned goods so they can also have a good Christmas meal.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know