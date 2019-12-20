17-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in NW Cape Coral, suspect on the loose

Cape Coral Police Department confirms a 17-year-old male was shot during a drive-by shooting in NW Cape Coral Friday morning.

According to CCPD, police responded to the scene along the 500 block of NW 18th Ave. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old injured with gunshot wounds.

Cape Coral Police now has images of a suspect vehicle — a silver Dodge Charger in good condition with chrome rims.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Lebid at 239-574-3223.

Tipsters can remain anonymous sharing info. at www.capecops.com/tips or text. Or text CCPD plus “Your Message” to 274637. Tipsters can also call SWFL Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tipsters are asked to use Case Report # 19-023799.

“It is pretty shocking that it was right behind us,” neighbor Dianne Alexi said. “I don’t like to think that somebody who would shoot a kid would get away with it.”

Mariner Middle and Mariner High schools were on lockdown, and Hector Cafferatta Elementary and Skyline Elementary were on partial lockdown out of precaution.

The suspect or suspects are unidentified at this time and no motive was given.

Police say there is no threat to the public, as they believe it was a targeted incident. They continue to search but are unsure how many suspects were involved.

The victim was air-lifted to Lee Memorial Hospital by a Life Flight helicopter as a trauma alert and is still being treated. Police did not say where the boy had been shot.

Detectives and forensic specialists arrived to investigate the shooting, canvass the neighborhood and process the scene.

CCPD says they have heard about suspects that may have been involved, but that information will not be released until it is verified by police.

