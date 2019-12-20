Former NICU patient gives hospital Christmas cards, stockings

Step by step with hands holding boxes full of surprises, Gateway Charter Varsity Soccer is taking their Christmas spirit to families spending the holidays in the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

“It felt good being here with my team and giving to the NICU and seeing the smiles on the nurses’ faces,” said Cassidy Fowler. She’s the captain of the team and it was her goal that every NICU patient receive a stocking and handmade card this Christmas.

“They have around 70 beds, so we made around 70 cards, about 70 stockings for every baby to have,” said Fowler.

The cause is close to Fowler’s heart because she was a NICU baby herself.

“When I was born, I was in the NICU,” she said. “I was premature and ill and my mom and dad went through what the parents here and nurses here are going through, so we wanted to spread awareness and help out.”

“To see someone who was a NICU graduate whose life was touched by the community come back and give back to children is a really beautiful thing,” said Armando Llechu, Golisano Children’s Services chief administrative officer.

Making spirits bright for Golisano’s staff and patients.

Golisano says there are many ways to get involved and volunteer around the holidays.

They recommend people start by scheduling a tour of the hospital to see what they do to save lives.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

