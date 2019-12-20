FDLE, Fort Myers police investigating scenes in Midtown area

Investigators were actively responding to a number of scenes near and at the Midtown area of Fort Myers through the night.

Fort Myers Police Department had a large police presence along Central Avenue in Fort Myers late Friday night.

Police were also responding to the intersection with Edison Avenue and Jackson Street near City of Palms Park.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now the lead investigator of these responses.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know