Facebook security breach leaves millions of accounts exposed

There has been another security breach at Facebook.

A cyber-security firm says 267 million Facebook users’ personal information has been exposed online.

The firm says it found user IDs, names and phone numbers on an unsecured database on the dark web.

Most of the users were Americans.

Facebook says it’s looking into the issue.

Author: CBS MIAMI

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know