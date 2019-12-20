Englewood man meets the first responders that saved his life

An Englewood East man is lucky to be alive this holiday season after a medical episode that left him with little chance of survival. Thanks to paramedics and firefighters, he’s here for the holidays.

Santa is cheering “Ho ho ho” for our local heroes and families, and one special guest at the 20th annual Charlotte Firehouse Pancake Breakfast, wasn’t there to meet jolly old Saint Nick.

Ira Hartman stopped by to meet the paramedics and EMT’s who saved his life.

Recalling that day, Hartman said, “I mean I said goodbye, it was that bad. In the ER,”

A severe pulmonary embolism on June 8, left him with low oxygen, dropping blood pressure, and a 5% chance of survival.

Jarrod Gavagni, a firefighter/paramedic with Charlotte County Fire and EMS, responded to help save Hartman’s life.

“Quite honestly, I didn’t think he was going to make it to the hospital,” Gavagni said.

And today, he gave his heart to the full crew, who made sure he survived the ambulance ride from his driveway to Englewood Community Hospital.

Hartman said meeting the first responders was meaningful for everyone involved, “Getting to meet the people who did so much for me… I realize they were doing their job, but it means more than that to me.”

Firefighter/EMT John Estill says every patient is special, “We are not in this career field then for any other reason than to help people.” Giving everyone another reason to celebrate this holiday season.

You can meet our local heroes and Santa again on Monday.

The Charlotte County Fire Fire and EMS will host another community breakfast at Station 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2001 Luther Rd, Punta Gorda.

Reporter: Erika Jackson



