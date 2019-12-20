Day old eaglet captures hearts, eyes of many around SWFL and the world

He’s just a day old, but baby E-14 has already captured the hearts and eyes of people not just around Southwest Florida, but around the world too.

You can see the photo below of the eaglet from Friday afternoon. He’s the first baby born to Harriet and M-15 this year.

First feedings, naps and snuggles with both mom and dad. It’s been a good first 24 hours for this little one! https://t.co/YBIKaaUcaX pic.twitter.com/iGDLzclpGt — SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) December 20, 2019

“It’s really exciting seeing the babies, watching them grow and seeing how the parents take care of them, all in God’s nature,” said Sharon Taylor.

Right now, many people are watching the Southwest Florida Eagle cam anxiously waiting for the second egg to hatch.

Others flocked to the nest Friday to see it all from the ground. You’ll need a birds-eye view to see the next baby hatch but there’s still plenty to see from the ground.

As that nest gets more crowded, so does the group that comes almost daily to watch SWFL’s most famous bird family.

“If you watch from down below here, you can watch her actions of what’s going on and kind of get an idea of what’s happening,” said Norman Wei.

“Actually, we came out today hoping to see the eagles pick up a fish for the chicks,” said Larry Taylor. He lives all the way in Tennessee, but today, he spent his whole day in Fort Myers camped out across from Harriet’s nest.

He watched carefully as Harriet warms and feeds her new baby, waiting anxiously at the possibility of another, knowing Harriet’s next egg could hatch any day now.

“It’s exciting to see any egg hatch, but an eagle, it’s pretty much the epitome of watching eggs,” said Larry.

“You know, it’s a symbol of freedom, so that’s why a lot of people come out here and watch,” said Wei.

And knowing there’s one more on the way means these eagle watchers are here to stay.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Briana Harvath

