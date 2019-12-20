Collier County deputies responding to shooting in East Naples, 1 injured

Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighborhood shooting with one injured in East Naples Friday night.

Deputies say the shooting happened along the 10000 block of Greenway Road, where they say one person suffered gunshot wounds and were considered a trauma alert.

Investigators were on scene for several hours blocking neighborhood roads, which cleared around 8 p.m. Our crew saw a white SUV removed by a tow truck, which could be a suspected vehicle that was seen speeding down the road while gunshots were heard.

A neighbor we spoke to said he has lived in the neighborhood for years and never experienced anything like this.

“This is very surprising,” neighbor Jose Ramirez said. “You don’t really expect a whole bunch of cop cars in your street, especially when it’s so peaceful, until something like this happens.”

CCSO says there is no threat to the public.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Briana Harvath

