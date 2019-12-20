Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary boardwalk portion reopens after Hurricane Irma destruction

For the first time in two years, visitors can walk a previously-damaged portion of boardwalk at the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. In September 2017, after Hurricane Irma tore it up, officials had to shut it down. The boardwalk is a popular wildlife tourist attraction in Collier County.

We looked at the effort it took to reopen Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary boardwalk in North Naples Friday.

“You could just see the destruction ahead where the paths were just trees down and wood missing, handrails gone,” Donna Hausler said. “It was sad. I almost cried just being here because it was so devastated.”

The swamp isn’t just a sanctuary for plants and animals but for the Hausler family too.

“This is a place that’s special,” Joey Hausler said.

The Hausler family was in for a treat Friday for the reopening of a portion of the wildlife sanctuary’s boardwalk.

“We’re here to open up a section of the boardwalk that’s been closed since Hurricane Irma,” said Dr. Lisa Korte, the director of the sanctuary. “And, so this is a part of the boardwalk the public hasn’t seen in two years.”

The Sanctuary made repairs in partnership with Florida Power & Light, which helped pay for boardwalk renovations and educational signs. The renovations are not complete, as there are other portions of the sanctuary that still need repairs.

Still, what once was a devastated, debris-covered path is now clear for visitors to enjoy once again.

“We didn’t plan this,” Donna said. “It just worked out that this was a day that we got to do this, so we feel really special.”

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

