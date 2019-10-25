WATCH: Shelter for Abused Women & Children creates a flash mob

Using dance to bring awareness to a tough topic.

The Shelter for Abused Women & Children created a flash mob Thursday night at Mercato to bring awareness to domestic violence.

The executive officer of the shelter, Linda Oberhaus, says one out of every four women is affected by domestic violence.

She says this event is just one of the many to help the national epidemic of domestic violence, “We’re just continuing to work on it continuing to make strides and empowering victims to become survivors”

Everyone wore purple to the event as purple is the chosen color to bring awareness to domestic violence.

Watch video of the event above.

