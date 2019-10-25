Tropical Depression forms in Gulf, will soak Louisiana and Southeast

The Weather Authority team is tracking an area of low pressure in the Gulf that Friday morning was upgraded to a Tropical Depression #17.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the system today.

The system, however, is going to be short-lived. It’ll merge with a cold front and become post-tropical tonight. Southwest Florida will not be impacted. It’ll be soaking the Northern Gulf coast as a rainmaker, especially Louisiana, with 2 – 5″ in spots.

The Weather Authority team is also monitoring a non-tropical area of low pressure a few hundred miles southwest of the Azores that has really blown up this morning. Right now, satellite data has indicated this area of disturbed weather is producing tropical-storm-force wind near the center and is being better organized.

A tropical or subtropical cyclone could form later today before moving east-northeast toward the Azores and even Spain later on down the road. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 50% chance of development over the next 2-5 days.

Reporter: Matt Devitt

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know