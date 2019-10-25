Testing determines Punta Gorda drinking water is now safe for all uses

The City of Punta Gorda Utilities Department recently mailed a notification to its customers regarding high levels of a chemical in its water. Subsequent testing has determined the water is now safe for all uses.

The utility’s service area includes the City of Punta Gorda and some unincorporated areas south of the Peace River. To view the utility’s service area visit www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us and click Water & Wastewater under Services. For information about the City of Punta Gorda notification, call 941-575-3394 or email [email protected]

The notification does not apply to customers of the Charlotte County Utilities Department, which also serves areas of southern Charlotte County.

Per state regulations, Charlotte County Utilities’ water is tested throughout the year for various contaminants, including the chemical found in the Punta Gorda Utilities sampling. To view Charlotte County Utilities Department water quality reports, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Utilities (Water & Sewer) under Popular Links.

If customers are unsure which utility company serves their home or business, they should check their water bill.

