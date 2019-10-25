Stone crab festival in Naples kicks off on Friday

There has been a change in the last few days in the red ride conditions around Southwest Florida.

Higher concentrations have been found in Charlotte County, but now less in Collier County, where just last week there were higher concentrations of it. Now it is low to moderate.

What does this mean for the stone crabs you love to eat, and that fisherman use to make a living?

So far, the season is going great, and a good sign of that is boating docks are empty early Friday morning.

Last year, the docks were pretty much full all year as the red tide devastated the stone crab business. But this year they are making up for it.

Fishermen who spoke to WINK News say they are hopeful, and they think it will be much better.

They say having an event like this brings the people out, and helps support their business.

“Just to get our product out there and let people know that this is the best crab around in Florida right now Collier County is a big producer so it’s a good thing,” stone crab fisherman, Scott Hamilton said.

If you would like to attend this year’s festival, it begins Friday at 5 p.m. and ends on Sunday.

For more information visit the stone crab festival website here.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

