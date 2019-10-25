Sanibel’s Lighthouse Beach seeing high concentrations of red tide, sick birds

Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel is one of several areas showing high concentrations of red tide on the latest Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission map.

On Friday, a few dead fish could be seen but not anything compared to last week; however, officials tell us this month they’ve noticed the red tide is impacting more than just fish.

Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) on Sanibel said Cormorant birds are showing signs of red tide poisoning.

Since the beginning of October, they’ve had 36 of these birds admitted – 23 of those in the last week alone.

CROW says they start to see more of these birds come in when the blooms are present. Beachgoers on Sanibel say they’ve begun to notice the effects too.

Visitor Shawn Aubrey said, “Immediately when I got out of my car and started walking toward the beach, I noticed like a little tickle, a little scratch-like tickle, and knew from past experience that that is a side effect of red tide.”

We also see more red drift algae on Lee County beaches.

Click HERE to see the latest red tide map from FWC.

Click HERE for information on the FWC Fish Kill Hotline and how to report.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Derrick Shaw

