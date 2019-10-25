Grilling meats could increase your risk of cancer

If the sun is out, then the grill is coming out too. Charcoal, electric or gas does not matter, just get the fire started. But according to verywellhealth.com, this way of cooking may produce cancer-causing substances.

Burgers, hot dogs, and steak are the staples…but what do you like to cook when you’re cooking out?

Although it may taste good, according to the National Cancer Institute, grilling could lead to cancer. So how can you reduce this risk? Reduce your meat intake. Meats and even fish contain heterocyclic amines or HCA’s which are linked to cancer. Look to add fruits and vegetables such as peaches, zucchini and asparagus.

But you don’t have to cut out meat entirely. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, they suggest to marinate, then put the meat in the microwave to rid of excess HCA’s before you grill it. Finally, reduce cooking time by cutting your meat. The flames from the grill have polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Flip often and avoid charring your food. With tips to add flavor and protect your health.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society suggests omitting hot dogs and bacon from the menu. These meats are processed with smoke, sodium and other preservatives that may lead an increased risk of cancer.

Author: Ivanhoe Newswire Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know