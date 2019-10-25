Photo by MGN.
Florida lawmaker wants water safety lessons mandatory in schools

A South Florida lawmaker wants to make it mandatory that every child in the state learns the importance of water safety.

State Senator Jason Pizzo, who represents parts of Miami and Miami Beach, is introducing a bill for the next legislative session. He wants all K-through-12 schools to be required to teach things like how to handle getting caught in a rip current, safe behavior around the water, and the importance of swim lessons.

The bill, however, would not mandate that students actually take swim lessons.

At least 52 children have drowned in Florida this year alone.

