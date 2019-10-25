Caught on Cam: Great horned owl attacks Harriet the eagle again

The Great Horned Owl strikes Harriet the eagle yet again.

The scene from last night was first reported by user Lady Hawk on the Hancock Wildlife Foundation forum.

It was all caught on cam at their North Fort Myers nest as the owl knocked Harriet off her branch while she was sleeping Thursday night.

Harriet lost some feathers during the incident.

She flew away from the attacker and returned moments later. Harriet is said to be OK and she fell asleep again on the nest, as you can see in the video below.

Lady Hawk says “this is the most persistent and repeated attacks I have seen on our eagle family. Harriet and M are determined to defend their nest and territory against all owl attacks.”

Video captured & edited by Lady Hawk. Feed provided by Dick Pritchett Realty.

